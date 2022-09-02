Defying US pressure, India joins China, Russia in war games in Russian Far East [Shortpedia] India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia, its participation in the “Vostok-2022” military exercises in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaffirms New Delhi’s friendly ties with Moscow.