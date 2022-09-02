NVIDIA and AMD said on Wednesday that the United States government has ordered them to halt exports of certain AI chipsets to China, which is the world’s second-largest economy. Both companies now require licenses for the sale of AI chipsets to China. The restrictions cover NVIDIA’s A100 and upcoming H100 integrated circuits, and any systems that include them. AMD said the new license requirements will stop its MI250 chips from being exported to China. However, it said it doesn’t foresee this having a material impact on its business. NVIDIA, however, said this move could result in a loss of $400...