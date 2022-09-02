Arizona Gov. Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment

Associated Press Aug 31, 2022 10:14 PM – 470 words Eds: UPDATES: Adds fresh photos.; With AP Photos. TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday hailed economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan, marked by a $12 billion investment in his state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Ducey spoke during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, in the latest of a series of visits by U.S. political leaders that have stirred the ire of China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and condemns all official contacts between Taipei and foreign governments that recognize Beijing. Taiwan is...