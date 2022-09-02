Thousands call new Chinese domestic violence helpline app Thousands of Chinese women have called a new domestic violence helpline app within days of its launch, its founder said. Campaigners say domestic violence cases rose sharply during the pandemic as strict restrictions kept people locked in with abusers and increased financial and personal pressures. Around 13,000 people, the vast majority of them women, used the Domestic Violence Help service in its first five days, Li Ying, a rights lawyer who set it up on the popular WeChat mobile platform, said in an interview. That compared with just 600 people who used...