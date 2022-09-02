US governor looks to attract semiconductor investment from Taiwan Visiting United States Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Wednesday encouraged more semiconductor suppliers from Taiwan to invest in the American state at an investment conference in Taipei. Ducey, who arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for a three-day visit, said at the US Business Day event that he welcomed more semiconductor companies from Taiwan to follow in the footsteps of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and invest in Arizona. TSMC started constructing a computer chip factory worth $12 billion in Arizona in 2021. According to Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Chair...