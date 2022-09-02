The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

September 2, 2022
News Snapshot:
Nvidia on Thursday said the U.S. government will allow it to continue developing its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. It's a win for the company after it warned Wednesday that new export restrictions could hamper its operations in the country. Nvidia said in an SEC filing Wednesday that the U.S. government is restricting sales of high-performance AI chips for servers, the A100 and H100, to China and Russia. Sales of both chips are still restricted in those markets, though it can still develop the H100 in China. Nvidia expects a $400 million hit to revenue in the current quarter...
