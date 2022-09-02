The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

NVIDIA and AMD will no longer be able to sell their artificial intelligence chips to China ChinaPulse.com China News, Data, Media Intelligence and Insights

September 2, 2022
Source: chinapulse.com chinapulse.com
News Snapshot:
The US government no longer wants NVIDIA and AMD to export their AI chips to China . The news was confirmed by the companies themselves, who reported that the US authorities imposed a new license requirement for the sale of their most advanced hardware to customers based in the Asian giant. As reported by NVIDIA in a document sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the measure directly targets GPUs. A100 Y H100 . These are commonly used for machine learning and image recognition tasks. But it also affects equipment that includes such components, such as NVIDIA DGX data...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter