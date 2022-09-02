The US government no longer wants NVIDIA and AMD to export their AI chips to China . The news was confirmed by the companies themselves, who reported that the US authorities imposed a new license requirement for the sale of their most advanced hardware to customers based in the Asian giant. As reported by NVIDIA in a document sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the measure directly targets GPUs. A100 Y H100 . These are commonly used for machine learning and image recognition tasks. But it also affects equipment that includes such components, such as NVIDIA DGX data...