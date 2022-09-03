The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Pinduoduo launched US shopping site Temu on September 1, the Chinese e-commerce giant's first major push overseas, following online fast fashion retailer Shein (Wall Street Journal) Republic News USA

September 3, 2022
Source: republicnewsusa.com republicnewsusa.com
News Snapshot:
File source Republic News USA
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter