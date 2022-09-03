Asia Cup: Pakistan thrash Hong Kong in must-win game Pakistan Times of News

The Men in Green will now face India on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium in the Super Four. Chasing a massive 194-run target, they bundled up Hong Kong for just 38 in 10.4 overs. Spinners, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, did the major damage with the bowl, as they shared seven wickets between them. Pakistan vice-captain Shadab ended up with the figures of four for eight in his 2.4 overs, while Nawaz bagged three wickets and just conceded five runs from his two overs. Pacer Naseem Shah started the proceeding as he removed captain Nizakat Khan and Babar Hayat in...