Canada Visa Solutions For the Japanese Citizens and Hong Kong Citizens

The Canadian government requires Japanese nationals to apply for an eTA visa before visiting the country for tourist, business, or medical reasons for up to 90 days. Japanese nationals are needed, but not encouraged, to apply for and get an eTA Canada Visa in Japan for stays of less than six months. A traveller to Canada must guarantee that their passport is valid for at least three months beyond their intended departure date. The CANADA VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS is now being used to increase border security. The Canada eTAprogramme was authorised in 2012 after being under development for four...