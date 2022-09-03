Tesla Model Y ready in 7 days, thanks to Giga Shanghai

In China you can get your own new one Tesla Model Y in just 7 days : no we were not wrong and no, the news does not come from a parallel universe, it is only the result of the great efforts made by Tesla to expand the Gigafactory in Shanghai which today is able to ensure lightning deliveries at least on the most popular model of the moment, the new Model Y with structural battery. Until recently, the estimated waiting times were between 4 and 8 weeks, but apparently the Chinese factory of Elon Musk has exceeded all expectations,...