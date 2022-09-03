China-based Fabless Chip Supplier Intchains Information For $29M US IPO (Pending:ICG)

[ad_1] 2nd illustrations and pictures China-based fabless chip supplier Intchains Group ( ICG ) has filed for a proposed $29M US preliminary public providing. Intchains mentioned in its submitting that it was seeking to provide 3.6M American Depositary Shares, priced between $7 and $9 apiece, which would elevate round $29M if priced on the midpoint. Underwriters could be granted an possibility to purchase as much as 536K further shares. The corporate hopes to listing its shares on Nasdaq below the image ICG. Maxim Group is serving as lead bookrunner. Integrated within the Cayman Islands, Intchains operates via subsidiaries in China....