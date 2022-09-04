The Enforcement Directorate said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe Bengaluru, NFAPost: The Enforcement Directorate said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against “illegal” instant smartphone-based loans “controlled” by Chinese persons. The searches were launched at six premises in Karnataka’s capital city, it said in a statement. The search operation is in progress, the Enforcement Directorate said. The federal probe agency said it has seized Rs 17 crore...