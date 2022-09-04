The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

September 4, 2022
The Enforcement Directorate said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe Bengaluru, NFAPost: The Enforcement Directorate said it is conducting raids at Bengaluru premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm and Cashfree as part of an ongoing probe against “illegal” instant smartphone-based loans “controlled” by Chinese persons. The searches were launched at six premises in Karnataka’s capital city, it said in a statement. The search operation is in progress, the Enforcement Directorate said. The federal probe agency said it has seized Rs 17 crore...
