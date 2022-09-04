Chinese loan apps scam raids: ED seizes Rs 17 crore | India News NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday stated it has seized Rs 17 crore held with a number of fee gateways throughout a search operation in a cash laundering case. The preliminary probe revealed that these loan apps had been registered with faux addresses and indulged in fraudulent actions, extortion and intimidation of individuals. “During search operation, it is noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant accounts held with payment gateways. They were also not operating from the addresses given to...