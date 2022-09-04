Chinese loan apps scam raids: ED seizes Rs 17 crore NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized Rs 17 crore held with several payment gateways during a search operation in a money laundering case. The initial probe revealed that these loan apps were registered with fake addresses and indulged in fraudulent activities, extortion and intimidation of people. “During search operation, it is noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant accounts held with payment gateways. They were also not operating from the addresses given to the registrar of companies,” the ED...