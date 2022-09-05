India searches online payment firms under Chinese control

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. Chinese-controlled online payment firms targeted The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement. “The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd and entities controlled or operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation,” it said. Extortion and harassment The searches are part of a probe involving...