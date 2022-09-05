The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China’s property crisis sinks all as Vanke services arm faces investors in Hong Kong’s moribund IPO market

September 5, 2022
China Vanke is spinning off its property management services unit in Hong Kong. Should investors part with their cash to buy into the new US$1 billion listing? Recent stock performances of its peers suggest they should look elsewhere. Investors have lost a combined HK$2.1 billion (US$264.5 million) in market value since five such Chinese residential services firms completed their initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, according to data compiled by the Post . They fell by 0.1 per cent to 50 per cent, or 26 per cent on average. The industry’s stock market track record is not great either over...
