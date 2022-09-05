The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Private equity firms eyeing up computer chip maker Newport Wafer Fab amid speculation UK will block its sale to Chinese-controlled firm

September 5, 2022
News Snapshot:
Private equity firms are eyeing up Welsh computer chip maker Newport Wafer Fab amid speculation the UK will block its sale to a Chinese-controlled firm. London-based Palladian Investment Partners is said to be considering a swoop if Nexperia, a Dutch firm owned by Chinese group Wintech, is forced to sell Newport, after buying it last year, the Sunday Times reported. Probe: The Government is investigating Newport Wafer Fab’s takeover on security grounds, with a deadline for the decision set for October 5 The Government is investigating the takeover on security grounds, with a deadline for the decision set for October...
