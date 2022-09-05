Tesla increases recalls of cars assembled in China

Lhe manufacturing quality of Tesla leaving the Shanghai factory of the American electric car manufacturer leave something to be desired? The electronic fault that is the subject of this latest recall can lead to the car’s “slowdown in the (operating) speed of the central processor”, as well as a potential malfunction of the touch screen, said the regulator. markets (SAMR). “In extreme cases, the central processor may restart and the screen may not display […], which may constitute a danger,” the regulator said in a statement. The recall affects 107,293 Model 3s and Model Ys produced in China between 2021...