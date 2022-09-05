Damascus-SANA The policy of the United States of America has never gone beyond saying things and doing the opposite as it does today by playing the Chinese Taiwan card and inventing various forms of interference in China's internal affairs such as provocative visits and providing logistical and military support to enhance the separatist spirit on the island, which threatens China's sovereignty and national security and seriously violates the commitments it made Washington to the Chinese government on its adherence to the one-China principle. After the provocative visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the angry Chinese reactions that resulted...