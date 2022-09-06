[Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on UN website] Decentralised international hacktivist group Anonymous on Saturday (September 3) hacked into a United Nations (UN) website and posted the Taiwan, Taiwan independence, Kosovo, Green Ukraine, Free Belarus, and Russian opposition flags, as well as a photo of Yuri Gagarin depicted as a clown. On Sunday (September 4), an Anonymous representative who goes by the Reddit handle “Allez-opi_omi” notified Taiwan News that the collective had hacked into the UN’s Event Proposal Tool website as it “puts Taiwan and Kosovo back into the UN again.” The hack included images of six flags, the Russian...