Those who follow streetwear will remember June 2019 as the time that China went crazy for Kaws. The viral video of shoppers clawing at the $15 (103.60 RMB) Uniqlo T-shirts in a frenzy illustrated the dangerous impact that hype (at its highest) can create when products are launched offline. Although, in today’s COVID-19 climate, that situation would have been shut down before it even began; China canceled the in-store launch of Swatch x Omega back in March 2022 because of pandemic restrictions, directing it online. Still, when launching limited-edition collaborations in the mainland, brands must be cautious with their social...