LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 5 September 2022 - With the current crypto market volatility, new NFT Play to Earn games being released in Q4, 2022 are starting to slow down. However, even in a bear market there are always unique outstanding projects ready to rise, and as a result, you can often find highly innovative opportunities. Versailles Heroes is the latest NFT Whitelist opportunity set to explode. Experience More Excitement and Entertainment Versailles Heroes is not just another NFT. It is a one-of-a-kind competitive Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game with outstanding GameFi and metaverse elements. Created...