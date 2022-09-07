Football officials remain upbeat Hong Kong can stage first international home game in almost three years

Officials remain upbeat that Hong Kong will have its first international football match in front of home crowds in almost three years with plans to bring Myanmar to the city later this month still on track. Hong Kong Football Association chairman Pui Kwan-kay said negotiations with the Southeast Asian nation were still ongoing, but was hopeful a deal could be reached soon. “We know time is running very short but there are some details that need to be ironed out before we can announce the match,” Pui said. “I am quite optimistic that we can have the match eventually.” Hong...