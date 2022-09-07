21-year-old woman shepherd in China dubbed ‘gentle desert butcher’ goes viral on Douyin

A 21-year-old woman working as a shepherd in northwestern China has garnered over 7.2 million fans on Douyin, where she shares videos of her daily life. The woman, named Huiran, resides in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region where she works as a shepherd for her family’s sheep farming business. Known to her fans as “gentle desert butcher,” Huiran runs a Douyin account called “The Sheep of Gray Wolf,” where she shares glimpses into her life as a shepherd. With over 7.2 million fans, Huiran provides viewers with various content, including herding and nursing sheep, fishing and roasting lamb. Huiran moved to...