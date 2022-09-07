The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

September 7, 2022
News Snapshot:
Apple has believed to have approved 3D NAND flash by Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. and will now use it for its future upcoming iPhone 14 smartphones. The move is a massive win for the YMTC movement, and will ensure a steady supply of flash memory for Apple’s next-generation products. Yangtze will supply the upcoming iPhone 14 devices with 3D NAND, reportsBusinessKorea. Smartphones are the most popular of Apple’s devices. This gives it a high-end load of DRAM and NAND to use as smartphones. Eventually Apple could also use YMTC’s memory for other products. For example, YMTC has very competitive products...
