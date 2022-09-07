Apple will purchase 3D NAND Memory from Chinese YMTC

Apple has believed to have approved 3D NAND flash by Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. and will now use it for its future upcoming iPhone 14 smartphones. The move is a massive win for the YMTC movement, and will ensure a steady supply of flash memory for Apple’s next-generation products. Yangtze will supply the upcoming iPhone 14 devices with 3D NAND, reportsBusinessKorea. Smartphones are the most popular of Apple’s devices. This gives it a high-end load of DRAM and NAND to use as smartphones. Eventually Apple could also use YMTC’s memory for other products. For example, YMTC has very competitive products...