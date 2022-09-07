Ducey meets with Taiwan leader to announce $12 billion investment by semiconductor manufacturer

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey marked the end of a visit to Taipei by celebrating a $12 billion investment in the state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Ducey met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, after which he praised the economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan. The investment is expected to create 2,000 jobs in the state, the Associated Press reports. “Both Arizona and Taiwan are global semiconductor leaders and it is in this industry where our partnership is the greatest,” Ducey said. “(The investment) has elevated the potential of what’s possible between Arizona and Taiwan.” According to the AP, Taiwan is...