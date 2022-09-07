HSBC, Hong Kong firms sign up for China’s state-backed blockchain

China’s state-backed Blockchain Service Network (BSN) has officially launched Spartan Network, a blockchain infrastructure project aimed at getting businesses outside mainland China to adopt the distributed ledger technology without the involvement of cryptocurrencies. More than 10 companies in Hong Kong have become the service’s first batch of users, including traditional conglomerates such as Emperor Group, HSBC, Lan Kwai Fong Group and Maxim’s Group, BSN said at an event in Hong Kong on Tuesday. BSN was officially launched in 2020 by state-owned telecommunications giant China Mobile, bank-card clearing service UnionPay, Red Date and the State Information Centre, a government think tank...