The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

A social media lesson for Hong Kong ‘novice’ John Lee

September 8, 2022
Source: scmp.com scmp.com
News Snapshot:
Social media can be a double-edged sword for public figures. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has just had a taste of that. After making a splash on the mainland China microblogging site Weibo, those running his account caught a whiff that something might have gone wrong as complaints against the stench of a local landfill near the border with Shenzhen flooded in. The incident may have been a little embarrassing but it allowed Lee – the first Hong Kong leader to have a Weibo account – to directly feel the pulse on the other side of the border and address...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

WORLD WAR III IS ON!? Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Plan to Meet For the First Time Since the Ukranian War in Uzbekistan, as Relations With America and the Rest of the West Fall Apart. Daniel Whyte III Warns Happy-Talk Christians and Others Who Are Trying to Make People Think Everything is Alright When it is Not, That if Rich Liberal Democrats Are Buying up Bunker Space Around the World, You Had Better Get Prepared as Best You Can; You Need to Get Prepared For Hard Times as Well. If You Are Making Payments on a House, Whyte is Encouraging You to Sell it as Fast as You Can and Buy Something That You and Your Family Can Live in That You Can Pay For Cash. If You Are Making Car Payments, Whyte is Advising People Everywhere, You Cannot Follow the American Way of “Credit Equals Fake Ownership” Anymore; Turn in the Car and Buy Something Cash That Can Get You From Point A to Point B. Going Into the Dark Days Ahead, You Do Not Need PAYMENTS. You Are Not a Wise Person if You Are Making Payments on Anything, Including Furniture, During This Time. (Call BUBBA and Them to Come Pick up Their Funriture.) And the People Who Are Going to Get Hurt the Most Are the Poor Black, Brown, and White People, Who Never Had Much But Who Have Been Able to Buy Things on Credit and Even “Boost Their Credit” During the Coronavirus Plague-Pandemic, Who Thought it Was a Blessing When it is a Cursing, For There Are Multiplied Thousands of Poor Black, Brown, and White Folks Who Finally Have a House and New Furniture, But Their Electricity, and or Their Gas, and or Their Water, and or Their Internet is Cut Off. So, Ladies and Gentlemen, as Jesus Said, “Be Wise as Serpents and Harmless as Doves.”

September 8, 2022
© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter