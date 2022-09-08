TikTok a ‘tool of espionage’ for China, says boss of media giant

TikTok is a “tool of espionage” for the Chinese communist party that should be outlawed by the West, the chief executive of German publishing giant Axel Springer has claimed. Mathias Döpfner says his business has resisted working with TikTok because he fears sensitive personal data will be shared with the government in Beijing. Speaking at the annual CodeCon technology conference, Döpfner said: “You are either with TikTok, or you are not. Mathias Döpfner says his business has resisted working with TikTok because he fears sensitive personal data will be shared with the government in Beijing. “What happens here is if...