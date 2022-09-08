WORLD WAR III IS ON!? Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Plan to Meet For the First Time Since the Ukranian War in Uzbekistan, as Relations With America and the Rest of the West Fall Apart. Daniel Whyte III Warns Happy-Talk Christians and Others Who Are Trying to Make People Think Everything is Alright When it is Not, That if Rich Liberal Democrats Are Buying up Bunker Space Around the World, You Had Better Get Prepared as Best You Can; You Need to Get Prepared For Hard Times as Well. If You Are Making Payments on a House, Whyte is Encouraging You to Sell it as Fast as You Can and Buy Something That You and Your Family Can Live in That You Can Pay For Cash. If You Are Making Car Payments, Whyte is Advising People Everywhere, You Cannot Follow the American Way of “Credit Equals Fake Ownership” Anymore; Turn in the Car and Buy Something Cash That Can Get You From Point A to Point B. Going Into the Dark Days Ahead, You Do Not Need PAYMENTS. You Are Not a Wise Person if You Are Making Payments on Anything, Including Furniture, During This Time. (Call BUBBA and Them to Come Pick up Their Funriture.) And the People Who Are Going to Get Hurt the Most Are the Poor Black, Brown, and White People, Who Never Had Much But Who Have Been Able to Buy Things on Credit and Even “Boost Their Credit” During the Coronavirus Plague-Pandemic, Who Thought it Was a Blessing When it is a Cursing, For There Are Multiplied Thousands of Poor Black, Brown, and White Folks Who Finally Have a House and New Furniture, But Their Electricity, and or Their Gas, and or Their Water, and or Their Internet is Cut Off. So, Ladies and Gentlemen, as Jesus Said, “Be Wise as Serpents and Harmless as Doves.”