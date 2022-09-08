[Taiwanese startup mentor, entrepreneur share Silicon Valley accelerator experience] Former Taiwan Innovation and Entrepreneurship centre CEO Larry Wang and Lypid Co-Founder Huang Jen-yu shared their experience with accelerators in Taiwan and the US during an online panel discussion on Tuesday (September 6). The “Online Happy Hour” event was held by Meet Global and focused on how Taiwanese startups may join and benefit from international accelerator programmes. Wang, who also served as an executive in residence at Plug and Play Tech Centre, started the discussion by outlining what accelerators mean to investors and startups. According to Wang, when a startup goes...