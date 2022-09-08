[TSMC leads Taiwan patent applications in 2021] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) led the number of applicants for patents in 2021, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Wednesday (September 7). Last year saw 49,000 patents for inventions in Taiwan, with the semiconductor sector responsible for 12.9 percent of the applications and seven out of 10 of the largest applicants, CNA reported. TSMC led the list, according to an analysis made by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the MOEA Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO). The number of patent applications for Taiwan was the highest since 2014, while the...