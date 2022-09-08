Chinese Embassy’s Message On Aisha Huang Is As Sweet As Honey; Puts Smiles On The Faces Of Ghanaians

Diplomacy is the art of dealing with others sensitively and tactfully. International diplomacy entails ensuring that one country does not step on the toes of another country. There is an adage that, war is the failure of diplomacy. There is always the need for extra care when two countries deal with each other. This is because all countries need each other; “you need me and I need you”. A great philosopher once said that when a diplomat says yes, it means may be; when a diplomat says may be, it means no; when a diplomat says no, that diplomat is...