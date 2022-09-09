Lichen China Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00 Per Share (LICN)

Lichen China Ltd. (LICN) expects to raise $25 million in an initial public offering on the week of September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at $4.00 per share.In the last 12 months, Lichen China Ltd. generated $34.3 million in revenue and $8.5 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $79 million.Univest Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.Lichen China Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading financial and taxation service provider in China in terms of revenue, according to the industry...