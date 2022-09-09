Chinese tech company appoints an AI-powered virtual humanoid ROBOT as its CEO China By Merry Chinese tech company appoints AI-powered virtual humanoid robot as CEO – claiming it will ensure ‘a fair and efficient workplace for all employees’ Chinese gaming company NetDragon Websoft has appointed a virtual CEO The humanoid robot is called ‘Tang Yu’ and is powered by artificial intelligence The organization said it will act as an “analytical tool” to support decision-making It will also play a role in employee development and ensuring a ‘fair’ workplace By Fiona Jackson For Mailonline Published: 13:05, September 8, 2022 | Updated:...