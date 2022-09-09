Lichen China Ltd. (LICN) to Raise $25 Million in IPO

Lichen China Ltd. (LICN) is planning to raise $25 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share. In the last year, Lichen China Ltd. generated $34.3 million in revenue and $8.5 million in net income. Lichen China Ltd. has a market cap of $79 million. Univest Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO. Lichen China Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading financial and taxation service provider in China...