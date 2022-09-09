Lichen China Ltd Plans $25 Million IPO for Week of September 12th (LICN)

Lichen China Ltd (LICN) expects to raise $25 million in an initial public offering on the week of September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,250,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share. In the last 12 months, Lichen China Ltd generated $34.3 million in revenue and $8.5 million in net income. Lichen China Ltd has a market cap of $79 million. Lichen China Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading financial and taxation service provider in China in terms of revenue, according to the industry report of Frost...