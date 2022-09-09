China: Tesla EV Sales Significantly Increased In August 2022

In line with preliminary reports and expectations, Tesla has significantly increased production output at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China, which translated into a near-record result in August. Last month, the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) – according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)’s data – amounted to 76,965 units, which is 74% more than a year ago. This result was expected in early September. * CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries. Tesla announced in July that its Chinese plant can produce more than 750,000 Model 3/Model Y annually . After...