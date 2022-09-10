Apple “plays with fire” by including Chinese components in the iPhone 14, warn US congressmen

Congressmen from the United States warned that Apple “is playing with fire” by including Chinese components in the iPhone 14. According to the Financial Times Marco Rubio, vice president of the Senate intelligence committee, threatened the Cupertino company that it will be subject to never-before-seen scrutiny if you use components manufactured by Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) . The semiconductor company is tied to the Communist Party and is currently facing an investigation by the Commerce Department. Lawmakers were alarmed after discovering that YMTC would manufacture NAND flash memory chips for the iPhone 14 . A report of Business Korea indicates...