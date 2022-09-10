Anzhen-Keya Medical-Enterprise Joint Laboratory is mainly engaged in clinical application fields such as artificial intelligence technology, big data analysis and application, medical image analysis, surgical robot, precision medicine, clinical auxiliary diagnosis and treatment, pathological auxiliary diagnosis, early tumor screening and diagnosis and treatment. Innovative research. AI builds a "brain" for the park Improve comprehensive management efficiency The artificial intelligence technology company "Megvii Technology" is located in the "BBMG Intelligent Manufacturing Factory" in Xisanqi, Haidian District. It used to be an old and idle furniture factory. Megvii has reached a cooperation with BBMG Group, taking "one park, one policy" as the...