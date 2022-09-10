The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tesla Stock: Company Considers Texas Lithium Refinery, As China Controls Global Capacity BitcoinEthereumNews.com

September 10, 2022
Source: bitcoinethereumnews.com bitcoinethereumnews.com
News Snapshot:
Tesla (TSLA) is eyeing the prospect of building a lithium processing facility in Texas, as the company looks to take more control over key manufacturing components amid rising prices. Tesla stock was up on the news. X In documents submitted to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant is evaluating the facility — which would refine lithium hydroxide — on the Gulf Coast of Texas. Reuters first reported on the filing of the documents. Tesla said the facility would develop “battery-grade lithium hydroxide” and process “raw ore material into a usable state for battery production,” the company’s filing...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter