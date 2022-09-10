China Mobile Beijing upgrades gigabit broadband services

China Mobile Beijing Company (Beijing Mobile) today released the Gigabit broadband exclusive service plan, covering three aspects of connection, service, and application, and comprehensively upgrading the original business to provide Beijing Citizens provide a new experience. In terms of connectivity, Beijing Mobile has upgraded and launched the "all-optical WiFi", which combines the latest WiFi 6 Internet access technology, gigabit broadband and FTTR intelligent master/slave gateway to lay optical fibers in every room to solve the network signal in each room of the family. Different strength issues, create a "super gigabit" WiFi network environment for the whole house . The combination...