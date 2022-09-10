Chinese Loan Apps Probe: No Crypto Exchange Has Been Given A Clean Chit, ED Sources

The ED has sought data of top users, including transactions and wallet details, from multiple exchanges, sources told Inc42 The ED suspects that many Chinese loan operators used various crypto exchanges to send money from India to abroad Many crypto exchanges are exploring legal options in view of the ED’s actions as part of the probe In the last few months, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up searches and inquiries in connection with alleged FEMA and PMLA violations by crypto exchanges in India. The ED recently conducted searches at the premises of crypto entities Vauld and WazirX under the...