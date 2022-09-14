Whistleblower: China and India had agents working for Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter’s former security chief told Congress on Tuesday that there was “at least one agent” of China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll and that the company also allowed India to add agents to the company’s list, possibly giving them access to those nations. sensitive data about users. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to present his allegations against the company. Zatko told lawmakers that the social media platform is plagued with weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable...