The service provider also announced the launch of a new system upgrade to increase yield efficiency. RRMine Global, a Filecoin service provider offering global cloud-computing asset management, announced Wednesday that it has shut down business operations in mainland China and is relocating its headquarters to Singapore. The company said the decision to move countries and launch upgrades to their system came after the it rebranded from RRMine to RRMine Global. RRMine Global is ending its operations in Mainland China after the Chinese government tightened cryptocurrency restrictions, signaling the government's commitment to heavily regulating the Web3 industry. Steve Tsou, the Global...