Twitter’s former security chief Peiter Zatko tells US Congress there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence and the company allowed India to add agents to the roster as well Whistleblower Zatko has accused CEO Agrawal, other senior executives and board members of numerous violations, making “false and misleading statements to users and trade commission about the Twitter platform’s security, privacy and integrity.” Twitter's former security chief told Congress there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially...