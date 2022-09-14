Chinese censors try to bury complaints about Xinjiang lockdown with ‘flood’ of fake online comments Chinese censors have been ordered to flood social media with positive posts about the northwestern region of Xinjiang in an effort to muffle the barrage of complaints of food shortages in the region. Millions of people in at least 30 regions of mainland China have been placed under a full or partial lockdown under the communist government’s “zero Covid” policy, which aims to stub the coronavirus at every flare-up. The Ili Kazakh (also known as Yili) autonomous prefecture, home to nearly 4.5 million people, was...