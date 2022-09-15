Instagram has copied the Chinese TikTok but falls miserably behind

Facebook's Instagram is struggling to compete with China's TikTok in short-form video content despite rolling out its "Reels" feature. According to internal company documents, Reels daily viewing time is less than 10% of time spent watching videos on the massively popular Chinese-owned platform. The Daily mail reports that Instagram is betting big on the popularity of its new short-form video feature, called "Reels", in a bid to take on the current king of online video - Chinese platform TikTok. Shouzi Chew, CEO of TikTok Inc. Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg TikTok video app (AFP/Getty) But internal documents have revealed that Instagram has...